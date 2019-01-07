Fake influencers cost brands 157 million pounds

Brands are paying more than 200 million US dollars (157 million pounds) for fake influencers on social media, according to a study from New York marketing company Captiv8, reported in The Times.

The report found that brands dished out as much as 2.1 billion US dollars (1.65 billion) pounds to online influencers in 2017, but as much as 11 percent of them were in fact fake accounts.

“Follower fraud” is an increasing problem on Instagram, with users paying for fake followers to boost their online popularity, and brands unknowingly paying these “influencers” to advertise their brand’s products.

The news comes as social media platforms are becoming ever more powerful as means for online shopping and advertising. In September, Snapchat announced a new tool in partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon that allows users to search for products on Amazon by pointing their camera - with the Snapchat application open - at a physical product or bar code.

In the same month, it was revealed that Instagram would be launching a shopping app to allow its users to browse collections from brands that they follow and purchase them directly within the app.

In December, Instagram deleted millions of fake accounts as the platform looks to cut-down on “follower fraud”.