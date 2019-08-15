Fashion brands and textile mills get 645,000 pound innovation investment

Future Fashion Factory has announced nine fashion brands and textile mills to be awarded a total of 645,000 pounds of investment in new, industry-led research and development as part of the first Future Fashion Factory innovation funding call.

The list of brands, which vary from bespoke tailors to fashion brands to Yorkshire’s prestigious mills, have been awarded the investment for their “focus on challenges faced by businesses across the fashion and textile industry.”

Future Fashion Factory is an industry-led collaborative research programme linking the textile design and manufacturing centres within the Leeds City Region with the creative design and retail centre of London.

Future Fashion Factory announces first innovation funding call

Below is the full list of nine projects approved in the first Future Fashion Factory funding call:

Abraham Moon & Sons: A digital system for enhanced accuracy and efficiency of the wool dyeing process

Advanced Dyeing Solutions / Roaches International: A process to digitally evaluate, relay and visualise the aesthetics of textile fabrics to users in a different location

AW Hainsworth and Yorkshire Textiles: Digitising early designs from Leeds Industrial Museum to produce a 'new heritage' fabric for electronic jacquard manufacture

Deluxe Beds: Design of a modular mattress product

Gieves & Hawkes: Reducing the lead time on a UK made-to-measure suit from 6-8 weeks to 48 hours

Joshua Ellis: Market assessment of high value recycled cashmere products manufactured in the UK

Laxtons: Development of immersive technology for staff training in large-scale textile production

Whiteford Felt & Fillings: Data analytics supported market research of new outerwear product lines

WT Johnson & Sons: Developing a new digital analysis system for quantitative prediction of the effect of selected process conditions on fabric handle and finish

“It’s fantastic to see the range of businesses working with Future Fashion Factory in response to their first funding call,” Dr Paul Meller, associate director at UKRI’s Arts and Humanities Research Council, said in a statement. “These pioneering partnerships between industry and universities will drive innovation in this vibrant and rapidly expanding sector and underpin economic growth in the region.”

Future Fashion Factory’s second innovation funding call opens to expressions of interest on 2 September 2019.