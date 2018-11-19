Fashion in the news: the long winding road to Brexit

Every week, FashionUnited offers an overview of the most interesting reads about the fashion industry across UK media outlets.

Brexit: what you need to know

Last week was shaken by the news of a draft Brexit deal setting out the terms of separation between the UK and the EU. As the news has significant impact on the fashion industry and high street, FashionUnited recommends Bloomberg’s summary ‘Confused about Brexit? Here’s what you need to know’ and The Guardian’s ‘The long winding road to Brexit: how did we get here?’

Beyoncé severs ties with Topshop

American popstar Beyoncé bought back her affordable athleisure brand, Ivy Park, from Arcadia Group, following the accusations of sexual harassment against the company’s chairman, Sir Philip Green. The ownership of Ivy Park was originally a 50-50 split.

The news of Beyoncé’s split came the same week as the Women and Equalities Committee begun collecting evidence about the use of controversial contracts within the Arcadia Group. Those contracts may have been used to silence employees who have been harassed, bullied or subjected to racial discrimination. Want to know who Philip Green is? The Guardian published a comprehensive profile .

Photo: Ivy Park website