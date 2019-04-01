FashionUnited highlights from March '19

As April begins, FashionUnited takes a look back at the biggest news to hit the world of fashion last month. Below, we've selected a handful of our favourite articles from March. Happy reading!

With the help of data analytics firm Edited last month, FashionUnited to look back at the main trends from the New York, London, Milan and Paris runways to determine which of the trending themes, colors, fabrics and prints are most likely to be picked up by major fashion retailers. Here are the conclusions:

So much has changed in retail in the last twenty years that it may seem almost impossible to predict what the next 20 years have in store. But market research firm Euromonitor did just that. The company has published a white paper exploring how technology can change commerce and consumer behaviour over the next two decades. Here are its main takeaways:

A 'Disorderly Brexit,’ where either the UK leaves the EU without an agreement or the UK’s departure from the EU is delayed while fresh attempts are made to arrive at an agreement, could see the UK’s retail economy suffer a 3.1 billion pound reduction in output a year by 2024.

Allbirds’ rise is every startup’s dream. In just over three years, the San Francisco-based footwear company sold over a million pairs of sneakers, raised more than 77 million US dollars and is reportedly valued at 1.4 billion, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal. Its shoes are worn by the likes of Barack Obama, Cindy Crawford, Mila Kunis and Leonardo DiCaprio. In fact, DiCaprio is so excited about the company he recently became one of its investors.

Italian leather goods label Furla is booming. The company closed FY 2018 with a turnover of 513 million euros (approximately 579 million US dollars or 440 million pounds) and is seeking to diversify its portfolio by launching a sneaker collection.

To celebrate the launch of their new Fashion Management Program, Parsons brought together a panel of five industry leaders to discuss success before an audience of students and professionals keen to find out if leaders are born that way or if anyone can become one.

The Arcadia Group is in trouble. Just how deep remains speculative, but the company has sent out warning signals it needs to cut costs as it battles a very challenging UK retail market.

The total cost of crime and crime prevention for British retailers increased by 12 percent to 1.9 billion pounds last year - equivalent to approximately 20 percent of the estimated profits of the entire industry - according to a new report by the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Avid kite surfer and scuba diver, Zak Johnson, has launched a new line of British-made luxury swimwear for men made from recycled ocean plastic.

Kent State University, in collaboration with ourCusp, a community for people of color in the fashion industry, hosted an event at its New York City campus to support diversity, equity, and inclusion.

