FashionUnited's need-to-know topics today: Fashion NFTs

In recent months FashionUnited has followed and shared with it's readers in-depth tips, updates, interviews and information on how brands can use and have used NFTs. Scroll further to find FashionUnited's NFT in fashion coverage.

Italian luxury house Bulgari has transformed its Serpenti emblem into an immersive AI installation artwork that is set to become an auctionable non-fungible token (NFT), taking the iconic snake design into the metaverse.

The Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF) and the Circular Fashion Summit (CFS) by Lablaco is looking to bring inclusivity and diversity to fashion NFTs and the metaverse with a new digital-only VR capsule collection. The IoDF will be launching avatars and a digital-only inclusive collection at the Circular Fashion Summit 2021 VR by Lablaco, taking place from December 9 to 12 at the virtual Grand Palais Éphémère.

The world of NFT is all about fashion and luxury: a shared interest. Speculative bubble or justified enthusiasm?

Image: courtesy of the Institute of Digital Fashion

2021 is the year of NFTs, the famous non-fungible tokens that are panicking young and geeky investors by combining cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Sales have exploded in August; speculators are rushing in with glee. A craze favored by confinements (physical art was no longer accessible) and justified by the growing interest of the art world, sports and media.

After three days, the 3D TECH Festival 2021 came to an end a week ago, bringing together international experts from the ever-expanding field of digital fashion. On the last day of the online event, the focus was on a new fashion phenomenon: NFTs. What is that all about?

Digital fashion to date has often been in the headlines for its futuristic aesthetics or eye-watering prices. In early March, a virtual sneaker drop fetched a whopping 3.1 million US dollars, with a pair of shoes priced at up to 10,000 dollars. An exhibition at the beginning of April displayed some groundbreaking moments of the phenomenon of digital fashion, which recently capitalized on the boom of so-called crypto art with purely virtual art works selling for millions of dollars.

Image: courtesy of the Institute of Digital Fashion

The NFT, which is a part of the limited edition Soul of GGG lifestyle collection, honours professional boxer Golovkin’s career. Soul of Nomad has also partnered with digital platform Real Items in order to authenticate the NFT. The first item in the collection is the Soul of GGG hoodie, which comes embedded with a unique NFT.

Platform for virtual fashion Rtfkt has raised a total amount of 8 million dollars (converted 6.7 million euros) in an investment round, according to a press release in the hands of Business of Fashion. The investment is intended to expand the team and further expand the online platform.