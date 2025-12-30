FashionUnited's best feature stories of 2025

Every year, the FashionUnited editorial team strives to present compelling feature stories to you, our readers. Covering fashion, retail, business and people, 2025 has once again seen the publication of numerous outstanding articles. We have compiled some of our favourites for you, organised by category.

Fashion

Addictions to second-hand fashion platforms: A study reveals the risks

While addictions to social networks are now the subject of numerous studies, a dependence on another type of online platform is beginning to arouse the interest of the scientific world: addiction to second-hand fashion platforms.

In Bordeaux, France, doctoral candidate Marie Boudi is highlighting the development of problematic behaviour linked to second-hand clothing, footwear and accessories platforms and apps such as Vinted, Depop and Vestiaire Collective. Basing her thesis on the theory of Canadian researcher Robert Vallerand, the academic sheds light on a major risk for the user: the shift from a "harmonious passion" for fashion to an "obsessive passion", where the user loses total control of their activity on the platform.

Is the fall of the microtrend upon us?

Tomato-girl summer. Coastal cowgirl. Coquette. Blokette. These words may not, at this moment, mean much to you, but at one point their grasp on the fashion industry was palpable. So much so that they had retailers in a scramble to update their collections, just to keep up with the hype. Their influence was short-lived, however. One day, content creators are telling followers to ‘Barbie’ up their wardrobes in baby pink get-ups; the next, they are channelling The Godfathers’ Kay Corleone in leopard fur coats and big sunglasses.

What we are referring to are none-other than microtrends, a social media-induced trend type that has changed the way fashion ticks. These fleeting trends have often been cited as the cause for the toppling of everything from individualistic style to the traditional trend cycle to the once rigid seasonal calendar, and have forced many brands to rethink or even dramatically speed up their operations.

From track to runway: Why running now drives fashion

For a long time, jogging was just a sporting hobby, but today it has become much more than that. "Running" is a lifestyle statement that's crossed the finish line into the fashion world. From luxury running shoes to athleisure-ready running jackets, the lines between function and trend are increasingly blurred.

Norwegian fashion gains momentum: “Designers have gained confidence and now want to be the best”

More than a fashion week, Oslo Runway 2025 was a stage for Norwegian culture. The shows took place at the city's most beautiful locations. Pearl Octopuss.Y's models walked through the Munch Museum, pausing along the way to view the art. Josephine Studio's jewellery was presented on a boat, with the blue water and fjords as a backdrop. Oslo’s fashion scene showed its artistic side, with live musicians, modern dance at the National Theatre (Pia Tjelta Studio) and an anti-consumption performance by Livid. Visits to the International Library of Fashion and Europe’s oldest department store, Steen & Strøm (1797), demonstrated that everything on display built upon a rich history.

Big names, little impact: When debuts fluctuate between hype and insignificance

Designer debuts were once a novelty, imbuing fashion weeks with a sense of excitement and newness that only the possibility of a brand’s shapeshifting identity could conjure. Nowadays, however, no fashion week goes by without at least a handful of debuts. And while they should be exciting, their sheer abundance – coupled with the fact that some designers never make it past their very first season – has turned them into a necessary evil in a world where big brands are struggling to find their footing in a changing luxury market.

At this rate, compiling a complete list of designer debuts feels almost futile – news of yet another creative change has become a daily occurrence. So much so that 2025 is shaping up to be a year with an unprecedented number of debutants. But what do brands actually hope to achieve with a new creative direction? What defines a truly successful transition? And, perhaps most crucially, what do these choices reveal about a brand’s future vision, aspirations, and identity?

Is table tennis fashion's next topspin trend?

Accessible, urban and casual retro jerseys – can table tennis establish itself as the next tastemaker between sport, fashion and lifestyle?

For a long time, the serve was reserved for tennis, with its leading brands like Lacoste and Fila, which embodied an elite look with pleated skirts and sleeveless jumpers. This chic sports style naturally fits the conservative change in society, but also cries out for a counter-movement.

Table tennis, its younger sibling, never adhered so much to the formal rules. While legendary table tennis brands like Donic, Joola and Butterfly have modernised over time, the retro looks in particular offer plenty of inspiration.

Retail

Cost per wear: How this economic indicator could finally counter ultra-fast fashion

For about five years, environmental advocates and fashion professionals have watched with dismay at the queues generated by the opening of each Shein pop-up store. Campaigns and actions to inform about the environmental damage caused by the fast fashion giant do not seem to tarnish the success of this player, which primarily attracts customers with low prices. The monetary argument appears stronger than the ecological cause. It may be time to change strategy and adopt a similar logic. A potential solution exists and can be summarised in three words: Cost per Wear (CPW).

Restructuring retail: Lifeline or legalised pause button?

Store closures, rent cuts, and creditor cramming – restructuring plans have become a familiar headline in UK retail. But beyond the legal jargon, questions are mounting: Are these plans really turning businesses around, or simply buying time? And is the sector offloading its problems onto landlords, rather than fixing what is broken?

People

How Glenn Martens has been preparing for his position at Maison Margiela for years

Glenn Martens was the odds-on favourite to succeed John Galliano at Maison Margiela. The moment Galliano announced his departure from the Belgian fashion house in December 2024, all eyes immediately turned to Martens.

There are several reasons why Martens immediately attracted attention. Not only is the Belgian designer already working at OTB (the parent company of Maison Margiela and Diesel, where he also currently serves as creative director), but his surrealist style often involves deconstructing classic garments. He did this both at the brand Y/Project where he was head for 12 years, and at Diesel. In addition to his distinctive style, there are also parallels to be found in his career path and that of Martin Margiela, founder of the Belgian fashion house.

Co-leadership at Otto: insights into an innovative leadership model

Management positions are often advertised as full-time roles, which excludes people who work part-time. However, other models are possible, such as co-leadership, where more than one person holds the same management role. At Hamburg-based retailer Otto, Jennifer Halemba and her former colleague Marleen Hinzmann shared the head of recruiting position for more than two years.

Business

Investigation: EU's sustainable fashion score is 'finalised' but far from reliable

On paper, an agreement has been reached on the first tool for scoring fashion products on sustainability. The regulation comes from Brussels and is called the Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules (PEFCR), hereafter referred to as 'PEF', for apparel and footwear. However, the method and the way it was developed are a source of considerable concern for many.

Selling the vibe: Why fashion brands need more than just product

In the last decade, the currency of fashion has moved decisively beyond fabric and form. Value now resides in broader social, cultural and environmental significance. A pair of jeans is never just a denim garment; it stands as an emblem of creativity, community and lifestyle values. Every garment is a transaction of meaning: the buyer aligns with its narrative, the brand broadcasts a point of view.

Recognition vs. Reinvention: Exploring Topshop’s challenge to reclaim fashion

Topshop’s name still carries an air of cultural significance, indicative of a time when high street fashion could define not just wardrobes, but an entire generation’s identity. Its legacy is entangled in more than just clothing: it was a brand that set the tone for youth culture and shaped how fashion was experienced. As it attempts a return, the challenge lies in translating that cultural mark into a retail landscape that looks nothing like the one it once dominated.

Skechers: Why a sneaker brand without cult status is worth 9.4 billion dollars

If the announced sale of the US sneaker brand Skechers does indeed go through in the third quarter of this year, this deal will go down in history as the largest transaction to date in the sneaker market. Why is Skechers so interesting?

Background: The Gore-Tex brand and the tricky business of PFAS functionality

The crackdown on PFAS in functional clothing has been widespread in recent years, particularly as their harm to both the environment and humans becomes more broadly researched. It has forced leaders in the outerwear and sportswear industry to rethink their approach to implementing practical features into their designs, and has seen many facing legal pressures over their seemingly slow response to change.

Innovative packaging companies helping fashion kick its plastic addiction

Opportunities for sustainability exist in all parts of the fashion industry and its supply chain. Not just in the production of items or logistics, but also in order packaging. Consider, for example, reusable packaging, alternatives to bubble wrap and seaweed-based polybags. These innovations, however, are not often in the spotlight, even though they deserve to be. That's why we are showcasing a few companies ready for their cue.

Will COP30 deliver for cotton? The fibre at the frontline of fashion’s climate crisis

COP30 began this week amid controversy, as a new four-lane highway carved through tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest to host the conference, a jarring backdrop for an event dedicated to climate action. Against this uneasy start, cotton finds itself at the sharp edge of the fashion industry’s own climate reckoning. A decade after the Paris Agreement, the world’s most widely used natural fibre remains deeply vulnerable to heat, drought and flooding, even as it underpins a trillion-dollar global supply chain that shows few signs of decarbonising fast enough.