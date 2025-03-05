Fila unveils capsule collection with Hailey Bieber

Sportswear brand Fila has unveiled a capsule collection with its global ambassador Hailey Bieber, American model and founder of skincare brand Rhode.

The 13-piece Fila x Hailey for spring/summer 2025 fuses sport heritage with contemporary style and has been “designed with Hailey’s effortless sensibility,” adds Fila in the press release.

The collection aims to "reinvent Fila classics with a modern twist" offering wardrobe staples, such as T-shirts, sweatpants, and sports bras for “versatility-blending fit, function, and timeless ease to move seamlessly through the day” in a colour palette of black, white, green and yellow.

Fila x Hailey collection Credits: Fila by Harley Weir

While pieces, including a pleated skirt crafted from lightweight twill, a windbreaker, and the oversized knit sweater, giving a nod to tennis heritage with a modern aesthetic. It also includes crinkle-effect trousers and shorts, which have been cut for an oversized fit with adjustable details, and a padded jacket and oversized sweatshirt featuring the Fila logo.

The Fila x Hailey collection will be available from March 6 from the Fila website and selected stores, as well as retailers, including Urban Outfitters in the UK, Europe and the US, and Nordstrom in the US.

To celebrate the collection Fila tapped British photographer Harley Weir to shoot the campaign and a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube offering insight into the creative process and Bieber’s approach to fashion.