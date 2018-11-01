First Look: Disney x Cath Kidston - Mickey’s 90th Anniversary

There is no end in sight for the highly successful Disney and Cath Kidston collaboration, with the British retailer following up its recent Snow White collection with a playful collection of bags, accessories and homeware to mark Mickey’s 90th anniversary.

Launching on November 1 with an exclusive shopping event at Cath Kidston’s Piccadilly flagship in London as well as online from 7pm, the collection not only features Mickey Mouse but also his Disney pals - Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

The collection features four bespoke prints across bags, accessories and home, with the Hooray Rose, a celebratory print at the heart of the playful line. Reworking Cath Kidston’s iconic Button Spot print, the Hooray Rose is a pop art inspired design that showcases Mickey Mouse alongside graphic speech bubbles juxtaposed with flowers, stars and a red dotty print.

The Hooray Rose print can be seen across a large shoulder tote bag, wallet, snow globe, as well as mugs and tea plates.

Cath Kidston launches new Disney collection to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary

The next print, the Cartoon Strip takes inspiration from the vintage comics of the 70s and 80s, and showcases Mickey and the gang amongst Cath Kidston’s classic Wells Rose print, which sees bold red rose petals complementing a relaxed colour palette of subdued cream and cool mint.

Reminiscent of Disney’s classic storyboards the Cartoon Strip sees Mickey and his friends playfully posing among sketched stars on a strappy carryall, glitter wash bag, wallets, as well as various homeware pieces including a cookie jar, coasters and stackable mugs.

The final two prints continue the star theme, with the Star Icons and Mickey Mouse Star prints pairing Cath Kidston’s classic novelty motif with Disney’s much-loved characters including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and the chipmunks, Chip ‘n’ Dale, scattered across backpacks and cross body bags.

Mickey also makes a special solo appearance on luxurious velvet pieces, including tote bags and pouches, offering luxurious options to celebrate the iconic characters 90th anniversary.

Prices for the Disney x Cath Kidston - Mickey’s 90th Anniversary collection range from 10 pounds for a tea plate or Christmas bauble to 65 pounds for the Hooray Rose shoulder tote.

Previous Disney x Cath Kidston collections have been dedicated to Snow White, Peter Pan, Winnie-the-Pooh, the 101 Dalmatians, as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The fashion and lifestyle retailer has also revealed that there will be another Disney collection dropping before Christmas.

Images: courtesy of Cath Kidston