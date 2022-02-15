Five street style accessory trends spotted at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Fashion lovers and professionals attending Copenhagen Fashion Week FW22 proved that the runways weren’t the only place to spot fresh accessory trends. On display from attendees: winter boots, balaclavas and hoods, western belts, tiny handbags, and most importantly, accessories that offered a pop of bright or neon color. Look for these trends to move forward throughout the fw22 season.

Pops of Color

This included shoes, scarves, gloves and even earrings in bright and neon colors mostly used to accessorise an outfit in neutral colors.

Winter boots

Winter boots were seen both on and off the runways during CFW. That included ski boots, moon boots, and other lug soles. One attendee styled the Valentino rubber rose boot with several outfits.

Balaclavas and Hoods

Since going viral on Tiktok, balaclavas have been seen on major global runways as well as on the street. Scandinavian temperatures can be brutal in early February so attendees wrapped up well ,while still staying stylish, in fine to chunky knit hoods and balaclavas.