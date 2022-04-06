From 'waste' to 'beautiful': head into summer with a sustainable, luxurious handbag

More and more, we think and act with sustainability in mind. We give more thought to what we buy exactly. This idea also plays a strong role in our wardrobes. Quality materials and timeless designs with forever appeal are increasingly sought after. Luxury handbag brand, KAAI, also takes sustainability to a higher level; from 'waste' to 'beautiful'.

A luxury handbag with recycled DNA

This summer, you'll shop pure luxury made from a sustainable fabric. A tote bag made of a combination of recycled nylon and ecological cotton. The Belgian handbag brand KAAI shows how post-industrial by-products can be given a new lease of life with ultimate refinement and luxurious finesse.

Midi Pyramid in eco canvas black 495 €

Light on-the-go

With the modern, ever-active KAAI woman in mind, Helga & Ine, co-founders of KAAI, chose an eco canvas fabric that's fit for the daily rush. The canvas fabric is a joy for everyday use. It lets you go on a carefree and light journey and effortlessly moulds to your body shape for ultimate comfort.

By blending ecological cotton with recycled synthetic fibres, the bag is not only light to carry, but also extremely strong and resistant to rain and dirt at the same time. A bag with an all-round sustainable character, from the materials to long-lasting pleasure and enjoyment.

Midi Pyramid eco canvas beige 495 €

Get rid of chaos in your handbag

This handbag is not only durable but also puts an end to the chaos in a bag. Designed for the always busy woman, the bag has a clever interior with many compartments even a laptop compartment for a laptop up to 13.5 Inches. This way, you can always find everything without any hassle.

The eco-friendly versatile bag is available in camel and in grey with black accents. Both colours can be easily combined with any colour, a real timeless stayer in every wardrobe. The ideal work-life bag for those who like to commute carefree, light and durable between work, home and a dinner in good company.