FW24 Women’s Buyer’s Guide: seven not-to-miss key items

In 1985, Donna Karan introduced the world to ‘Seven Easy Pieces;’ which, for that first season, consisted of, a bodysuit, a tailored jacket, a cashmere sweater, a dress, a leather jacket, a wrap skirt and a white shirt. In the middle of the most overblown, overindulgent decade of the twentieth century, the idea of a pared-down wardrobe of essential items, was a breath of fresh air.

Today, 39 years later, in a consumer environment filled with a bewildering array of choices, it’s a concept worth revisiting for store buyers and merchandisers alike.

Late last year, Phoebe Philo emerged from a six-year hiatus with a similar approach to that of Karan’s. Backed by LVMH, she delivered an eponymous capsule collection in two drops, most of which sold out almost immediately. As reported by FashionUnited.com, the brand’s proposition was, “a contained, seasonless offer, focused on high-quality materials and craftsmanship, and designs that maintain relevance over time.”

We are just weeks away from the FW24 ready-to-wear runway season. New York Fashion Week starts February 9, 2024, followed by London and Milan, ending almost a month later in Paris, on March 5, 2024. Loosely based on the idea of an offering of essential key items, here is a buyer’s guide for the ready-to-wear FW24 season.

1. Overcoat

Bottega Veneta FW23 coat Credits: Bottega Veneta FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A wool coat is a perennial winter essential. For FW24, coats tend to be textured, for instance, in tweed or a plaid. The silhouette might have a classic trench style or with detailed embellishment, especially fringe. Floor sweeping lengths emerge.

Stella Mccartney FW23 coat Credits: Stella Mccartney FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Akris FW23 coat Credits: Akris FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

2. Statement puffer coat

Schiaparelli FW23 puffer coat Credits: Schiaparelli FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Statement puffer coats in a variety of shapes and sizes are FW24 key items. They can be short or long, with or without details and with a matte or shiny surface. The idea is to create a day into night look.

Zimmerman puffer coat Credits: Zimmerman FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Tiffany Brown FW23 puffer Credits: Tiffany Brown FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

3. Knit dress

Alexander McQueen FW23 knit dress Credits: Alexander McQueen FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Knit dresses are slightly off-kilter this season, asymmetric hemlines are particularly popular. In a season where somber tones dominate; a pop of bright red is welcome here.

MSGM FW23 knit dress Credits: MSGM FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jason Wu FW23 knit dress Credits: Jason Wu FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

4. Midi skirt

Brunello Cucinelli FW23 sequin skirt Credits: Brunello Cucinelli FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

After the success of last year’s mini-skirts, hemlines come down to mid-calf length. Texture is key here, and can be sequined, tweed or chintz. Waistbands can be high or even omitted altogether. Other details include pleats and slits.

Dior FW23 skirt suit Credits: Dior FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Dries Van Noten FW23 midi skirt Credits: Dries Van Noten FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

5. Cable knit sweater

Antonio Marras FW23 sweater Credits: Antonio Marras FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Chunky sweater knits continue to rise in popularity. Re-worked cable knits with embellishment look fresh. They can be cropped or longer, with or without a turtleneck.

Erdem FW23 sweater Credits: Erdem FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Hermes FW23 sweater Credits: Hermes FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

6. Velvet pant suit

Patbo FW23 velvet suit Credits: Patbo FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

In a season where texture and detailing prevail, there is nothing chicer than a velvet pant suit.

Emporio Armani FW23 velvet suit Credits: Emporio Armani FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Bibhu Mohapatra FW23 velvet suit Credits: Bibhu Mohapatra FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

7. Leather or pleather pants

Alexander McQueen FW23 black leather Credits: Alexander McQueen FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A pair of leather or pleather pants is a FW24 essential. The silhouette ranges from skinny to wide legged. They can be presented in a clean style or even with moto details.

Ann Demeulemeester FW23 black leather Credits: Ann Demeulemeester FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight