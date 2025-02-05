FW25 Menswear collections: ‘Denim on denim’ is the big trend

Dolce & Gabbana

The European segment of the fw25 menswear runway season has concluded and as we digest the trends seen in Florence, Milan and Paris, it is already abundantly clear that denim will once again play a leading role in the menswear arena next fall. As predicted, the ‘skinny leg’ is far behind us now with jeans having straight, wide and baggy silhouettes. Dyes and washes were varied, ranging from indigo rinses to fades of black and grey. Among the many looks, denim on denim styles were standouts. Jackets and tops with matching jeans or denim pants with updated details looked fresh. Here are ten of the best.Look 9: a voluminous jacket in soft washed blue denim had a faux fur lining and a shoe string belt and matching relaxed fit jeansLook 28: a broad-shouldered denim jacket with wide sleeves and an oversized collar. Other features included rounded stitching, belted sleeves and flap pockets. Stone washed jeans had a pieced-in overlay.Look 16: an SB jacket with patch pockets in stiff dark denim and matching jeans in a relaxed fit with broad turn-ups.Look 17: an oversized zip-up bomber jacket in ‘dirty’ washed denim with a faux fur collar and lining and matching baggy jeans with a center seam.Look 36: a kimono style jacket with three-quarter sleeves over a matching shirt and baggy jeans with a broad cuff, all in a medium blue soft wash.Look 6: an oversized collarless vee-neck blouson jacket with metal buttons in dark denim. Matching straight leg jeans had a flap front.Look 2: a slim line classic jean jacket in a medium blue wash with the designer’s name above the left pocket and matching full leg jeans with a twisted seam.Look 13: a collarless jacket in stone-washed grey denim with ‘origami’ like folds at the waist and matching jeans with a center seam and tabs at the ankle.

Look 50: an SB jacket with a round collar in a patchwork of denim squares with white running stitch and gold metal buttons with matching wide leg jeans.Look 5: a retro-styled shrunken denim jacket in a stone-washed medium blue denim and matching jeans styled with a second pair worn backwards.