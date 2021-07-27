GARCIA spring/ summer 2022 collection

Everyday joy

Nowadays we are living in a hyper-connected world, with constant evolving new realities. We seek relief in comfort & simplicity, discovering real being. Connecting with our core values and most of all embracing the simple joy of life. Reflecting the intimate nature of moments spent together. Importance of appreciating our simple and wonderful routines in our close surroundings.

Sitting down on a bench in the park to read, waiting for a film to start at the cinema, going for a coffee in your favorite café or strolling through that street you love so much, walking with your friends in the neighborhood and discover. Each small action constructs a simple but wonderful routine, full of special moments in which we enjoy our everyday habits that offer us comfort and make us feel good.

Our GARCIA woman

The collection for women is designed for the everyday woman with a Mediterranean soul, who is in love with her jeans. It’s all about casual coolness. Styles are easy and versatile, with floating volumes.

Our GARCIA man

Our fresh approach towards the menswear collection highlights our brand direction foundation: denim, colorful, but with elements of leisurewear.

Our GARCIA teens

Outfits are more relaxed than ever because we all know what comfortable feels like. But that does not mean that this needs to be boring. Vibrant colors in soft fabrics, brushed and cozy on the skin. High impact patterns like tie dye and tropical leaves create a visually stimulating collection flow throughout the seasons.

Our GARCIA kids

Celebrating life, that is what kids do now more than ever. The positive thing that those little rascals can bring from this period, is that adventure is around every corner. We visualized some daily expeditions, like exploring a green patch in the city, taking a hike in the fields or swimming in the lake. Let’s style these kids in everyday outfits, that are cool but comfortable.