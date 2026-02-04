Gondolina officially becomes the global ambassador of Friulane Footwear, authentic Italian craftsmanship and luxury artisanal excellence

Gondolina Shoes is officially recognized as the global ambassador of Friulane footwear, the historic and emblematic shoe of the Friuli region, and as one of the strongest defenders of authentic Made in Italy craftsmanship in Venice and beyond.

This recognition is not the result of a single achievement, but the culmination of years of work dedicated to protecting a cultural heritage, elevating artisanal knowledge, and proving that tradition and international growth can coexist without compromise.

The Friulana. A symbol of Italian identity

The Friulana is one of the most authentic expressions of Italian craftsmanship. Born in the Friuli region centuries ago, it was originally created using recycled materials, hand-stitched velvet, and natural rubber soles, entirely crafted by hand.

It is a shoe that tells the story of resilience, ingenuity, and elegance without excess. Over time, it became a symbol of refined taste, worn by artists, intellectuals, and European aristocracy, while remaining deeply rooted in its humble artisanal origins. Gondolina has made the Friulana its core mission. Not as a reinterpretation detached from its roots, but as a faithful continuation of its original spirit, techniques, and values.

Defenders of a living tradition

In a market increasingly driven by speed, outsourcing, and industrial shortcuts, Gondolina has positioned itself as a defender of the Friulana tradition. Every pair of Gondolina shoes is handcrafted in Italy, respecting traditional production methods, artisanal timing, and material excellence.

The brand works closely with Italian artisans, safeguarding their knowledge and ensuring that this heritage remains alive, relevant, and economically sustainable. This commitment has turned Gondolina into a reference point for institutions, clients, and luxury platforms seeking true authenticity.

Credits: Gondolina

Recognition from the world of luxury and craftsmanship

Gondolina’s dedication to quality, authenticity, and cultural preservation has been recognized through numerous luxury, design, and entrepreneurship awards at national and international levels. Among the most prestigious recognitions, Gondolina has been selected and featured in the Homo Faber Guide, the international guide curated by the Michelangelo Foundation that celebrates the very best of contemporary craftsmanship worldwide. Being included in Homo Faber represents one of the highest distinctions in the artisanal world. It confirms Gondolina’s role not only as a luxury brand, but as a cultural ambassador, a guardian of know-how, and a benchmark for excellence.

Alongside Homo Faber, Gondolina has received awards for luxury innovation, quality, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial growth, positioning the brand among the most respected emerging Italian companies in the high-end footwear sector.

From Venice to 139 countries

Founded in Venice, Gondolina has achieved one of the most remarkable organic growth stories in Italian footwear history. Without external investors, without compromising production, or relocating manufacturing abroad, the company has grown organically to serve clients in more than 139 countries worldwide.

In 2025 alone, Gondolina recorded growth exceeding 1,500 percent, a rare achievement in the luxury sector, driven entirely by product excellence, word of mouth, international recognition and deep emotional connection with clients. The brand has expanded through flagship boutiques in Venice and continues to open stores and strategic presences internationally, bringing the Friulana to the world while keeping its soul firmly anchored in Italy.

Credits: Gondolina

Luxury with meaning

For Gondolina, luxury is not defined by excess or logos, but by time, hands, and authenticity. Each pair of Friulane represents hours of manual work, the mastery of Italian artisans, and a philosophy that values longevity over disposability. It is a form of luxury that respects heritage, people, and territory. This vision resonates with a global audience increasingly seeking meaning, traceability, and cultural value behind the products they choose.

An official ambassador of Friulane footwear

Today, Gondolina stands as the official ambassador of Friulane footwear worldwide. Not simply as a brand that produces shoes, but as a company that protects a legacy, educates international markets, and ensures that the Friulana remains recognized for what it truly is: a masterpiece of Italian craftsmanship. By representing Friulane footwear on a global stage, Gondolina also represents Venice, Friuli, and the deepest values of Made in Italy.

A modern Italian legacy

Gondolina embodies a new model of Italian enterprise. One that proves it is possible to grow fast while staying faithful to tradition, to scale globally while remaining artisanal, and to innovate without erasing history.

As defenders of the Friulana tradition and ambassadors of Italian craftsmanship, Gondolina continues to write a story that belongs not only to the brand, but to Italy itself.

A story of hands, heritage, and beauty made to last.