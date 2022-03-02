GOT BAG expands in North America

Mainz-based backpack label wins prestigious outdoor award for innovative products and the mission to clean the oceans from plastic

GOT BAG, the backpack label from Mainz, Germany, has won the Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award 2022 in the USA, a clear indication of the success of the North American expansion, which was implemented last year and is now also gaining momentum in retail.

Expansion into the USA and Canada

In October 2020, GOT BAG started to establish a branch in the USA. In 2021, this has already resulted in about half a million euros in sales, mainly in the e-commerce sector. As an innovator and pioneer, GOT BAG aims to become the leading sustainable bag and backpack brand in North America, growing at rates of 10 to 20% per month. There is now a team of 15 people working in the US and Canada on the success of the venture.

Expansion of the mission

As co-organisers, GOT BAG's US team has already been involved in Beach Clean-Ups events on the West Coast of the United States, partnering with local brands such as Portland Gear and Keep Nature Wild, or with big organisations such as Surfrider and Free People. Partnerships have also been built with non-profit organisations (NGOs), such as the Marine Mammal Center in Los Angeles, young anti-plastic activist Ryan Hickman, and in the surf industry, for example with Whalebone.

Expansion of distribution

First distribution partnerships have been established with major retailers such as Urban Outfitters, Free People or Huckberry. Thus, GOT BAG is already represented by more than 40 retailers, mainly in the Pacific Northwest, North East, South East, California and in the Rocky Mountain catchment area. The start of 2022 has been particularly promising for the GOT BAG retail business.

GOT BAG is awarded the renowned “Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award”

With its annual Innovation Award, North America's largest outdoor trade fair honours outdoor retailer's equipment, brands, retailers and programmes that enhance the outdoor experience. The “Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award” ranks as the biggest award in the outdoor industry in North America. GOT BAG was one of the 35 finalists, from which a total of 14 brands, products and services were finally awarded the Innovation Award.

Jury member and adventure correspondent Cameron L. Martindell sums up the decision for GOT BAG: “GOT BAG's innovation demonstrates with a transparent process that it is possible to create products with added value. The functional, durable products are a role model, proving that plastic can be collected from the ocean and used in the manufacturing process of new products.”

Image: The team of GOT BAG USA on stage at the Outdoor Retailer Winter Show, courtesy of the brand

