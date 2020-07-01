Gucci unveils circular ‘Off The Grid’ collection

Italian fashion house Gucci has unveiled the first collection from its circular lines, Gucci Off The Grid, which has been designed by creative director Alessandro Michele using recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced materials.

The collection, which will be exclusively sold on Farfetch for the first two weeks alongside Gucci’s website, features genderless luggage, accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as part of the fashion house’s vision for circular production.

The main material used for the “mindful” collection is a 100 percent regenerated nylon created from recycled Econyl yarn made from nylon offcuts and pre-and post-consumer waste, including abandoned fishing nets and carpets. The recycled, sustainably sourced material literally transforms plastics that harm marine life and old materials that will likely end up in landfills into a new high-quality thread.

Other components of Gucci Off The Grid are made from recycled materials and more sustainable alternatives such as metal-free tanned leather, recycled polyester thread and linings, recycled brass, recycled gold and palladium hardware coating, and solvent-free adhesives.

In addition, to support a continued cycle, the Econyl offcuts are recovered from Gucci Off the Grid’s manufacturing and then recycled to create new Econyl materials as part of the Gucci’s Econyl pre-consumer fabric take-back programme, while leather scraps from the collection are also recovered and upcycled as part of the Gucci-Up initiative.

The Gucci Off The Grid collection, designed for those “mindful of their environmental impact”, also comes with dedicated FSC-certified packaging, which includes a card displaying a Gucci logo that features information about the products and the story behind the sustainability project.

Throughout the collection, Gucci revisits its iconic GG logo, but this time it's made of 100 percent regenerated polyamide and it can be seen across backpacks, a duffle bag, a belt bag, a mini bag, as well as a shoulder bag, high top sneakers, baseball cap and a tote bag in bold orange and yellow colours, as well as black. There are also a number of ready-to-wear products including jackets, trousers, and a vest.

Commenting on the collection, Michele said in a statement: “The collection is the result of teamwork, everybody brought something to it. And in the campaign, too, there is this idea of dialogue among people building something new. I imagined that we could build a treehouse in a city centre, all together, like kids playing in the park. Because all of us need to build this house or to find out that our planet exists, even where it seems it’s not there, or it’s far away.”

To launch the collection, Gucci has released a global campaign conceived by Michele and shot by photographer and director Harmony Korine featuring Lil Nas, Jane Fonda, Miyavi, David de Rothschild and King Princess.

