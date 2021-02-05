Guess enlists fitness star Jen Selter for spring campaign

Guess has launched a new activewear collection with social media guru and fitness advocate Jen Selter as the star.

The spring 2021 activewear collection includes matching two-piece sets in various colors, with sports bras, leggings, tank tops, and zip jackets. Guess says the collection is meant for the perfect athleisure look that is light-weight and adds comfort to any wardrobe without losing functionality or performance.

“As one of the most influential social media stars, fitness advocates, and lifestyle experts, Jen Selter has brought together the next generation of young women by her commitment to uplifting her social media followers. Jen exemplifies to her community that dedicating energy and effort to their own well-being is something that should be embraced daily,” said Guess in a press release.

Photo credit: Guess