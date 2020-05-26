H&M Group signs new UN Global Compact initiative

The H&M Group has joined the UN Global Compact's latest initiative: Uniting Business and Governments to Recover Better. The fashion company is one of about 150 signatories, standing behind a call to action aimed at world governments and policy-makers for climate change.

“We have the chance to truly reconstruct a better future, and while doing it, we need to ensure that the recovery measures taken today are not at the cost of our planet," Helena Helmersson, CEO of the H&M Group, said in a company statement. "It is now more important than ever that companies and governments show leadership standing by their commitments in climate action, and that we take responsibility together.”

The company said it will continue to "demonstrate that the best decisions and actions are grounded in science, invest in recovery and resilience for a systemic socio-economic transformation and work with governments to scale up the movement," as part of the Recover Better statement.

The H&M Group hopes to integrate climate positive throughout its entire value chain by 2040.