In Pictures: Collusion x Now Loading

Asos’ exclusive limited edition Collusion collection has launched a retro Space Invaders themed range inspired by the “ever-increasing inclusivity in the gaming industry”.

The collection is influenced by Collusion’s young community and each piece that looks to the “gaming and tech industries as a space for discussion around representation, identity and societal shifts” will be limited to a run of 300 pieces.

Collusion collaborated with a team of gamers @jasmine.asia, @chanalofficial and @theblackgirlgamers, to develop an AR lens that brings the ‘Now Loading’ drop to life throughout the six-piece limited-edition collection, which features bold Space Invaders prints and gaming terminology emblazoned over bright neon jersey fabrics.

Each garment has a relaxed oversized fit, a nod to slouch sweaters associated with the original ‘gamers’ aesthetic of the late Seventies and early Eighties, added the brand, and each piece will be available from sizes XS to XL, with prices ranging from 25 to 35 pounds.

Collusion’s brand model sets out to be constantly evolving, and never fixed, with the label aiming to target a new generation, while "ripping up the fashion design rulebook and disrupting a dated system”. The brand’s first chapter was shaped with six founding collaborators for its launch in October 2018, and in March 2019, the reigns were handed to a group of seven new voices, the brand’s ‘board of directors’ for its first full year of trading.

Images: courtesy of Collusion/Asos