In pictures: Leni Klum x About You

Online retailer About You and model Leni Klum have launched a capsule collection for the autumn/winter 2021 season together. This is the first fashion collaboration of the 17-year-old, daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, who as a newcomer model already has over one million followers on Instagram.

Photo: Fila x MSGM

The Leni Klum x About You collection includes a total of 44 pieces inspired by Klums’ personal style and that of her friends, reflecting the Y2K trend aimed at a young target group.

Accordingly, it contains basics such as a white t-shirt and a black t-shirt, shirts, sweat pants, a sweatshirt, jeans and jeans dungarees as well as cardigans, a denim jacket and a padded jacket. For Klum, it was important to create new pieces that she herself had always been looking for. Inclusion was also an important concern in the creation process.

About You

“From the very beginning, it was clear to me that the top priority for my first collection should be that everyone feels comfortable in my styles. Everyone should feel addressed by the cuts and designs. I hope my pieces will become favourites for everyday wear. I am so happy and proud of how each item turned out,” Klum commented in a press release.

Photo: About You

The online retailer presented the collection already to a select audience of VIPs, influencers and the press at the About You Fashion Week AW21 in Berlin on 12th September. Klum herself opened the show and was supported by her five best friends on the catwalk. All-size models who presented the collection on the catwalk underlined Klum’s important claim that everyone should feel completely comfortable in her collection.

About You

“At About You, we are very proud to have been able to accompany Leni Klum on her initial steps towards her first own capsule collection. With Leni Klum x About You we are thus jointly laying a foundation for a new generation fashion icon who stands up for important issues and has also brought these into the collaboration,” explained Sofia Hagemeier, team lead exclusive cooperations at About You.

Photo: Fila x MSGM

The Leni Klum x About You collection is now available in all About You online shops. The individual pieces cost between 19.90 euros and 99.90 euros (between 17 and 118 British pounds) and are available in sizes XS to XXL.