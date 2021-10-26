In Pictures: Missguided ventures into kidswear

Fashion e-tailer Missguided has announced it will be debuting a children’s collection entitled MG Kids, bringing its affordable trend-led offerings into the kidswear market.

The line is inspired by celebrity influence, on-trend staples and will introduce matching ‘mummy and me’ looks. Pieces are to include varsity jackets, sweat sets, puffer coats, knitted co-ords and beanies, with many of the items drawing influence from Missguided’s women’s and menswear ranges.

Its expansion into kidswear follows as a supplement to the label’s maternity line, declaring itself a “one-stop-shop for the Missguided mum to style herself and build the wardrobe for her little one”, as stated in a press release.

Image: Missguided

“The launch of MG Kids is an important addition to our growing portfolio of brands that continue to deepen our relationship with our customers,” said Nitin Passi, Missguided’s CEO.

He continued: “And because we’ve seen a strong positive customer reaction to our maternity range over the last year, it felt a natural step to work on MG Kids for that part of her life, too.”

The MG Kids line will include an offering for babies, toddlers and kids, ranging from three months to seven years old. Prices will be set from four pounds to 30 pounds, with the line to be available through the Missguided online store on October 28.

