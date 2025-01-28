In Pictures: Peter Copping’s debut collection for Lanvin

Lanvin, known as the world’s oldest operating couture house, founded in 1889, is beginning a new era with Peter Copping as its artistic director. During Paris Fashion Week, Copping presented his first collection for the house, inspired by founder Jeanne Lanvin.

"This collection is very personal – a tribute to the world of Jeanne Lanvin and her unique sense of style," said Copping. The designer, responsible for the women’s and menswear collections, leather goods and accessories, revives iconic elements such as capes, draping and Lanvin’s famed ‘robe de style’.

In 2023, the Lanvin Group achieved a turnover of 426 million euros, a 1 percent increase compared to 2022. The group relied on the brands Caruso, St. John and Wolford, which are in the company’s portfolio. The Lanvin brand itself experienced a 7 percent decline in turnover.

Copping’s autumn/winter 2025 collection for Lanvin comprises 62 looks, ranging from eveningwear to daywear. Lanvin has boutiques worldwide and sells its products through various high-end department stores and online platforms.

Peter Copping’s debut collection for Lanvin: A blend of modernity and tradition

