In pictures: Puma launches first 'Active Gaming Footwear'

Puma has released a sock designed to be worn while gaming.

The 'Active Gaming Footwear', which are selling for 80 pounds on the German sportswear brand’s UK website, come in three ‘modes’ for gaming: Medial wrap-up grip in ‘seek’ mode, lateral wrap-up support in ‘attack’ mode, and heel wrap-up stability in ‘cruise’ and ‘defence’ mode.

The socks are made with an engineered knitted upper for “comfort and breathability”, a low profile rubber outsole for grip and TPU skin for added support.

The product description reads: “Created with console gamers in mind, the gaming sock is the first edition Active Gaming Footwear. Designed for indoor and in-arena use, it delivers seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best.”

While you’d be forgiven for being sceptical about how much the socks’ design will actually affect gaming performance, it’s clear that Puma is embracing one of the fastest-growing trends in the fashion industry: gaming

According to research firm Newzoo, the gaming industry is forecast to exceed 146 billion pounds by 2021 and that’s not gone unnoticed by the fashion industry as a flurry of fashion brands have begun tapping into the digital world, including Sports giant Adidas , as well as luxury brands Burberry and Louis Vuitton .