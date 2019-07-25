Instagram has positive effect on publishing sector

Instagram has become its own unique communications channel and it is not just fashion brands that are harnessing the power of its platform.

In the US, the publishing sector is seeing a positive impact from Instagram's growth, with fashion and lifestyle magazines seeing an increase in followers and engagement.

In the latest social media report from MPA, The Association of Magazine Media, the follower growth on magazines showed a 6.3 percent increase for Instagram in the second quarter.

The study saw 270 magazine publishers from 33 media businesses participate, across fashion, lifestyle, news, sports and technology publications.

Facebook has the highest likes/followers ratio, but Instagram sees biggest growth

Analysing data from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, found likes/followers in total increased to 1.1 billion in the last three months. Facebook accounted for 46 percent of that share. But the plus for Instagram came in growth, YOY, adding 19.7 million likes for a 6.3 percent uptick, according to Media Post.

At Condé Nast, the magazines that witnessed a significant quarterly increase in their followers are Architectural Digest, which has 4.3 million followers, up 7 percent, Vogue, which reached 23.8 million followers and Vanity Fair with 4.7 million followers reached 5 percent.

The best performing Hearst magazines on the social network are O’s Oprah Magazine, which grew by 16 percent along with Elle, which recorded a 5 percent increase in followers.

After Facebook, Instagram ranks second place at 30 percent of total likes/followers, with Twitter posting the smallest share (24 percent). Over the past three years, Instagram has registered the highest growth rate of all three tracked networks.

Pinterest is no longer being tracked for the Social Media Report due to limited use by magazine brands.

Photo credit: Instagram, source Instagram press release