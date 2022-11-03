Introducing Eton High Summer 2023

Eton’s High Summer Collection returns after a three-year hiatus, with a stylish range of dress shirts, casual shirts and accessories.

The shirt-specialist merges style, innovation, and design in a color palette inspired by the rich, natural colors of Italy’s favorite treat – Gelato, coming in soft oranges, basil green and muted blues. Including the hallmarks of a strong summer wardrobe: breathable fabrics and a palette of seasonal colors and joyous patterns. And as temperatures heat up, the need for formal- informal warm-weather style embraces linen, cotton and Tencel®, which will keep customers cool but still sartorially fulfilled. The collection also sees the return of stripes and paisley prints in a muted color palette, as well as all-over embroidery prints created in close collaboration with their Italian suppliers. Together, the exclusive fabrics and detailed craftsmanship forms a collection made for the man who wants to look his best, throughout the summer season.

Eton shirts SS23

Merging tradition with the seasonal needs of the modern man, Eton combines rich sources of inspiration into an elegant collection, made for both work and play.

Collection highlights include the richly detailed Paisley Cotton-Tencel® Print Shirt, the Jacquard Open Collar Shirt, and the Checked Overshirt made from light linen and Wool & Cashmere. On the accessories side, Eton introduces casual weekend accessories, such as swim trunks in new seasonal prints, a new Cotton Terry Cap for casual settings, and silk ties and pocket squares in soft, seasonal colors and patterns. The High Summer collection will be available in stores and at etonshirts.com from April 2023.

Eton shirts SS23

Collection Highlights

Paisley Cotton-Tencel® Print Shirt

An exceptionally soft and vibrant paisley shirt made from Cotton-Tencel ®. Also available as contrast fabric with our Signature Twill.

Eton shirts SS23

Jacquard Open Collar Shirt

An elegant short sleeved resort shirt with a structured surface, made with Filo di Scozia. Equipped with horn effect buttons for added depth.

Eton shirts SS23

Checked Overshirt

Luxurious overshirt made from light linen, Wool & Cashmere fabrics – woven in Italy. Added details include two front pockets and tree buttons at the sleeve of the shirt.

About Eton

Eton is a leading, global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement.

Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its official online store, brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt as well as some of the world’s most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries Lafayette, Bon Marché, and KaDeWe. Read more at: www.etonshirts.com

For more info kindly contact:

Karolina Ytterberg, Global PR Director