Isabella Oliver launches charity maternity T-shirt

Premium maternity brand Isabella Oliver has launched the Thalia Maternity Tee in partnership with maternal health charity Birth Companions.

The Thaila T-shirt has been designed to highlight the incredible work of Birth Companions, which offers practical and emotional support to pregnant women and new mothers experiencing disadvantage, and features the slogan “You and me baby”.

Launching as part of the spring/summer 2020 collection, 50 percent of net proceeds from sales of the T-shirt will be donated to Birth Companions to help support their valuable work, which includes working in prisons across England and in the wider London community, helping with immigration issues, homelessness, financial difficulties, mental ill-health, involvement with social services and a history of domestic violence or sexual abuse.

“At Isabella Oliver we are passionate about giving back,” explains founder and creative director Baukjen De Swaan Arons in a statement. “We are excited to support the great work the team at Birth Companions do, which will ultimately help create positive change in the lives of vulnerable pregnant women.”

A spokesperson from Birth Companions added: “We are delighted to be involved in this project, the Isabella Oliver Thalia tee shirt has a wonderful message on it that mothers from all walks of life, backgrounds and circumstances can relate to, thank you so much for choosing to support our work.”

The Thaila maternity T-shirt is available online in UK sizes 4-16, priced 39 pounds.

Founded in 2003, Isabella Oliver has dressed more than one million pregnant women around the world, including numerous celebrities from Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson to Beyonce.

Image: courtesy of Isabella Oliver