Italian luxury brand Slowear joins Italy's B Corp ranks

The luxury fashion industry's gradual embrace of sustainable business practices has gained momentum with Slowear's B Corp certification, marking a notable shift in how premium apparel brands approach environmental and social governance.

The Italian company's four-year journey to certification crystallizes a fundamental tension in contemporary fashion: as ultra-fast fashion retailers face mounting criticism over disposable garments, heritage manufacturers are leveraging their traditional emphasis on durability as an environmental asset.

Little value in low-quality textiles

Recent warnings from the UK’s Textile Recycling Association (TRA) suggests the influx of low-quality textiles into the recycling stream is driving up operational costs and pushing many textile merchants to the brink of financial collapse. It also highlights the growing divide between mass-market disposability and luxury's increasing focus on longevity.

The certification process has demonstrated how traditional manufacturing practices, once deemed slow by modern production standards, have found new relevance in an era of environmental accountability.

"Especially in the fashion industry, becoming a Certified B Corp is proof that a company meets the highest standards of transparency for its supply chain as well as in the manufacturing and distribution of its products, acting in the best interests of all stakeholders: its employees, communities, customers, and the territory," said Anna Puccio, Managing Director of B Lab Italy. "I congratulate Slowear on this monumental achievement and for their commitment to continuously improving their impact, joining a community of like-minded companies sharing the same values."

The certification arrives amid broader changes at the company, following new CEO Piero Braga's appointment in May 2023. Under his leadership, Slowear has positioned its traditional focus on product longevity as a contemporary environmental asset. The move appears well-timed: McKinsey data indicates that 67 percent of luxury consumers now consider sustainability credentials in purchasing decisions.

Slowear's transformation extends beyond environmental metrics. The company's revision of its bylaws to become a Benefit Company in 2022 preceded this certification, suggesting a strategic rather than tactical approach to corporate responsibility. The decision to maintain a localized supply chain, while potentially costly in the short term, aligns with emerging trends in luxury manufacturing that prioritize control over efficiency.

With Italy now home to 303 B Corporations generating over 15.1bn euros in revenue, the certification places Slowear within a growing cohort of businesses rethinking traditional profit models. However, industry observers note that fashion brands face unique challenges in meeting B Corp standards, particularly around supply chain verification and material sourcing.

Higher production costs

The company's commitment to sourcing wool exclusively from certified animal welfare farms since 2022 exemplifies the granular changes required for certification. Such policies often increase production costs – a factor that has deterred other luxury brands from pursuing similar certifications.

For a brand operating 20 stores across major fashion capitals including Milan, London, and Tokyo, maintaining these standards at scale presents both operational challenges and opportunities. The certification's requirement for ongoing verification could provide a framework for other premium apparel brands seeking to modernize their operations without compromising their luxury positioning.

The move comes as European regulators consider stricter environmental reporting requirements for fashion brands. B Corp status, while voluntary, positions companies advantageously ahead of potential regulatory changes. However, maintaining certification requires ongoing adherence to stringent standards across governance, worker conditions, community impact, environmental performance, and customer relations.