Jacquemus to show 15th anniversary collection in Capri

French designer brand Jacquemus is to stage its 15th anniversary show in Capri, Italy.

The island, famed for its high-heeled and glamorous visitors, will see the brand host its event at Casa Malaparte on June 10th.

Casa Malaparte, a striking architectural gem perched on the cliffs of Capri, reflects Jacquemus's penchant for creating immersive and visually stunning experiences. With its unique blend of modernist architecture and views of the Tyrrhenian Sea, the venue provides the perfect canvas for Jacquemus to unveil its anniversary collection. According to WWD it would be the first time the location hosts a fashion event.

The 15th-anniversary show is a key moment in the brand's timeline and a testament to Jacquemus' journey, evolution, and enduring impact on the fashion landscape. The brand has so far remained independent, a rarity in the industry, taking in 200 million euros in sales in 2022 and forecast to reach half a billion euros in revenue by 2025.

Founder Simon Porte Jacquemus has often ventured beyond traditional fashion capitals to stage presentations, most recently having shown at the Fondation Maeght art museum in the South of France.

Brands are increasingly seeking unique and picturesque locations to elevate the overall experience and create a buzz for their audiences.