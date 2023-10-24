Joe Browns to make TV ad debut for festive season

Leeds-based fashion and homes retailer Joe Browns will air its first-ever TV campaign in its 25-year history this week.

The festive TV ad campaign coincides with the brand’s 25th anniversary and will celebrate “the essence of Joe Browns” for autumn/winter 2023 and Christmas.

The campaign launches on October 25, running for four weeks, using targeted ads to reach Sky viewers across the country.

It features two adverts, with one showing the journey of a group of friends on their way to a Christmas ‘getaway’ together, while the other shows a party in full swing celebrating around the Christmas table.

Both adverts showcase Joe Browns' fashion and home products for men and women, including dresses, outwear, tailoring, denim and knitwear.

Joe Browns Christmas TV debut Credits: Joe Browns

Tracey Hepton, marketing director at Joe Browns, said in a statement: “What better time to make our first foray into TV than our 25th anniversary year. We really wanted to showcase what Joe Browns is all about and the attitude to live by that has always been front and central to the success of our brand.

“Through both TV ads we hope we have distilled our ethos in an engaging and relatable way, leaning into the very inspiration of where Joe Browns started, a group of carefree friends spotted enjoying themselves, embracing the moment and having fun. As we continue to grow, we are looking at other complimentary routes to communicate and entice customers and share what Joe Browns is all about.”

It has been a busy anniversary year for the retailer, as this year it has completed a warehouse extension and opened a new franchise operated store in Bowness in June. Joe Browns also revealed ambitious plans to open ten new stores by December 2024.