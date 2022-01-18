JOOP! Menswear Trend Report Fall Winter 2022/23: Inspiration “Great Heights”

With the motto ‘Great Heights’, the new JOOP! autumn/winter 2022/23 collection not only accompanies the modern man during the private and personal highlights of his life, but also through the phases of rest and retreat, when he yearns to wind down and spend time with himself, gathering strength for the next challenge, the next ascent.

The collection moves stylishly and confidently between these two poles of activity and peace. JOOP! presents menswear suitable for all areas of life and is at home in all environments indoors or outdoors, during the day or in the evening, in the office or after work, at special occasions, or during moments of solitude. Flowing, invigorating combinations create a sense of freedom, unleashing creative accents. Let’s go higher. Up to Great Heights.

Image: JOOP!

JOOP!

The JOOP! collection radiates optimism, provides clear orientation, and feels great. In times of ever-increasing dynamism, the desire for freedom and individuality is growing once again, calling for special and unique moments that inspire, motivate, and delight.

With the new autumn/winter 2022/23 collection, the JOOP! design team turns its focus once again to the desires and individual requirements of wearers, offering a diverse yet clear response to the spirit of the times and the new normal.

The JOOP! menswear is masculine, strong and linear. It is resolutely product-focussed with a passion for detail and always of top quality. The details are what make every garment unmistakably JOOP! and lend the wearer unique character while highlighting the brand’s uncompromising commitment to quality.

JOOP! continues the modern, casual look of previous collections, taking the level of detail in the individual product groups to new heights.

The perfect fit, the diversity of the looks, and the pronounced sporty, urban character of the collection serve to distinguish it further. The silhouette plays with contrasts, juxtaposing casual cuts with sharp, precise tailoring. Fundamental changes are also happening in the area of sustainability at JOOP! In winter 2022, only mulesing-free wool will be used in the knitwear basics and parts of the collection. In the outerwear section, down will be replaced by modern recycled fillings. As a member of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), every wool item in the collection is certified accordingly.

Image: JOOP!

Colours

In keeping with the collection’s motto ‘Great Heights’, the colour scheme stretches from cool to warm, from muted to rich with deliberate contrasts. Brand colours serve as identifiers; accent colours add highlights. Together, they pave the way for new (colour) combinations and exciting looks.

To kick off the season, black meets beige and brown shades, softened with cream. Warm, wintry curry yellow adds stimulating accents to deliberately punctuate the tonal harmony. For the second delivery date, the earthy base tones olive and mud are combined with deep mauve and shades of berry Bordeaux. The JOOP! brand colours navy, medium blue, and cream are interplayed with nuances of earthy sienna and burnt reddish-brown for the third delivery date.

Image: JOOP!

Ready To Wear

When it comes to suits, the motto is ‘Back to Classics!’ After the domination of home office, casualwear and cancelled events, the suit is ready to step into the limelight once again. Let’s be honest - we’re all ready to get out there again! With fits ranging from modern to slim to extra slim fits, we have all of the classic cuts covered. When it comes to fashionable looks, silhouettes embody both comfort and the spirit of the times.

The ready-to-wear megatrend of casualisation continues unabated. Elastane content and jersey styles highlight comfort. In keeping with the season, warm woolen fabrics and expressive designs such as bouclé window check, multi-coloured glen plaid, and flannel are used.

The JOOP! rolling circle (split suit) presents stand-up collar jackets, regular blazers, shirt jackets and panel jackets, combined below with chino cuts, jogging pants, and modern pleated designs in the same fabric.

Image: JOOP!

Typical JOOP!: all styles can be combined with each other or worn separately, thus defining the modern business look or sophisticated casual wardrobe.

In the jacket range, two-in-one multifunctional styles play a key role. Zip-out trims with coarse-knit collars, waistcoat looks, hoodie trims, and college styles are on trend. From jersey fabrics and checked wool blends with micro designs all the way to voluminous yet ultra-light knits, it’s all about casualness and comfort.

Textured fabrics feel wonderfully warm and cosy to touch. Stand-up collars, college styles, and shirt jackets are casual companions for every day and also double up for wear in the split suits.

Image: JOOP!

In terms of trousers, jogging pants assume centre stage as slip-on trousers with comfortable elastic waistband, logo cord, silicone label, zip pockets, and eye-catching logo linings.

Pleated designs and chinos also feature. The tapered fit starts wide at the top of the leg and gradually narrows towards the ankle. Slim and relaxed fits are also prominent. Jersey fabrics and stretchy elastane blends highlight the sporty, comfortable casual look. On-trend materials are cord and fustian. Concerning patterns, plain and micro designs dominate. Men who want to be at the forefront of fashion wear the straight-cut fit with a wide leg.

Four main groups dominate the shirts: business shirts, technical dynamic shirts with stretch and jersey, washed shirts, and trendy shirt jackets. Like with the suits, the classic and modern business shirt relaunches itself with floral and graphic prints. Sportiness and comfort are at the fore. Comfortable shirt jackets now unveil a quilted look in vegan suede with sporty, practical press studs. Dynamic shirts made of tricot have new packaging with an elastic dynamic sleeve. Washed shirts feature on-trend brushed looks, flannel, cord, and prints. Cowboy vests and shirt jackets flaunt sporty shapes. The lay-flat format with two folded cuffs and the re-designed collar shapes bring a breath of fresh air. The elegant JOOP! Box two-ply shirt presents itself as an exclusive highlight.

Image: JOOP!

Outerwear and Leather Jackets

Coats stay classic with a modern twist. Voluminous wool coats with long backs and casual, unconstructed oversized models with light finishing underline the contemporary nature of the looks. High-quality wools appear in new designs. Classic patterns like herringbone, checks and diagonal stripes are modernised with a bright colour scheme. Textured, napped and fluffy fabrics emphasise the cosy feel-good factor. Technical fabrics and stretch, plain two-in-ones with details like nylon, jersey and, detachable hoodie trims and sporty stand-up collars represent modernity and urban spirit. Long winter parkas with technical details like bonded or welded seams and long, ultra-light, non-down coats speak to the mood of the times.

In terms of jackets, the new JOOP! collection unveils an impressive variety of models that shine a spotlight on the relevance of the jacket product group. New fits enhance comfort. Oversized models go trendy, technical styles highlight the sporty character, transitional pieces like wool and nylon blousons become indoor-friendly, quilted jackets get a modern revamp.

Image: JOOP!

The typical JOOP! DNA runs through the material mix with quilted body and contrasting sleeves in a bonded knit look or with other outer fabrics. Shiny nylon echoes the collection's contemporary commitment. Striking JOOP! details include new sleeve labels and trims. JOOP! opts for modern, sustainable, recycled, down-free fillings such as Sorona DuPont and Thermore, which offer the same functionality as down.

This autumn/winter, leather jackets range from sporty bikers, lambskin blousons and light quilted jackets with contrasting nylon sleeves to asymmetrical bikers with zipper details and masculine aviator styles with lambskin collars. The highlight of the ‘traditional’ season is the JOOP! Nubuck coat. Light glove nappa, lamb nappa, soft suede, embossed designs, and buckskin with altogether natural looks and minimal treatment are favoured.

Image: JOOP!

Jersey

Jersey and logos are inseparable, whether as JOOP! lettering or a traditional or modernised cornflower. The logo is updated in a subtle, elegant, tonal look. Alongside water-based prints, cosy flock prints are a seasonal eye-catcher.

The modern JOOP! tracksuits are a must for every wardrobe. Technical textiles with bonding and soft finish are the ultimate trendsetters. With the basics, hand-picked Peruvian Pima cotton remains a key component of the collection. The material blend with nylon and on-trend finishes highlight the contemporary nature of the fabric.

Image: JOOP!

Knitwear

When it comes to knitwear, the collection is on top form and revels in all its diversity. With a new modern fit and a new twist on typical JOOP! details, the basics are made exclusively of mulesing-free, animal-friendly, sustainable wool. The fine merino fabrics are a particular highlight and feel wonderful against the skin. An informative tag provides the customer with clear orientation. Hybrids with nylon mix to match other product groups bring even more appeal. Jackets, hoodies and overhead jackets are highlights of the collection.

Voluminous, soft wool yarns underline the cosy character. Cardigans in a technical knit with water-repellent zippers and tone-on-tone JOOP! lettering creates a masculine, sporty look while keeping the wearer cosy. Cashmere crew necks and turtleneck pullovers have an air of exclusivity and elegance and are perfect for teaming up with a suit. Trendsetters go for the JOOP! knitwear tracksuit.

Image: JOOP!

Denim

In the Denim product segment, JOOP! continues with the most popular modern and slim fits. The labels are given a modern twist to keep them on trend. The back labels unite colours, different materials, and lacquered surfaces to stand out from the competition. Creative pocket lining with printed logos, rinse washes to sporty washes, super-clean looks with no destroyed effects and comfortable stretch content bring fabrics up to date with a high-quality look.

New additions are the denim overshirt and denim jacket in the same wash as the matching trousers. The NOS programme remains faithful with five versions of the Hammond slim fit.

Image: JOOP!

Lounge-, Sleep- und Underwear

In this segment, JOOP! presents a wide NOS programme. Seasonal colours like Bordeaux add an air of modernity. The cornflower outline print brings new touches to the hoodie jacket, jogging pants, and T-shirt. Tone-on-tone logo taping on the waistband of the hoodie, jogging pants and sweatshirt replicate the strong branding. Carbon-brushed garment-dyed cotton with a subtle logo print is an undisputed trendsetter in a product range with jogging pants, zipper jacket and T-shirt. When it comes to underwear, JOOP! adds seasonal colours and new trendy models to the NOS range.

Accessories

The concept of accessories is interpreted in a wide variety of ways. The JOOP! logo scarf is a beloved brand ambassador and functional trendsetter that makes the perfect gift. Wool blends and super-soft brushed viscose highlight the feel-good character. The woolen caps present the logo in embroidered and jacquard designs. The lambskin cap with foldable ear flaps is both trendy and super-warm.

Gloves come in all variations classic in leather and wool and trendy and practical in a leather and knit blend. Belts become classic basics, trendy eye-catchers with embossed logos and masculine buckles, and luxury companions in sophisticated calfskin.

