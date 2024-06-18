JW Anderson unveils collaboration with Guinness at MFW

British fashion label JW Anderson has unveiled a collaboration with Irish alcohol brand Guinness at Milan Fashion Week as part of its spring/summer 2025 collection.

The Guinness x JW Anderson ready-to-wear capsule collection will launch in November and takes inspiration from the tactile elements of the Guinness iconography and its liquid.

Highlights include cashmere blended jumpers, hand knitted in London with the Northern Irish designer’s signature embroidery in the style of Arthur Guinness on the back as a nod to the iconic Guinness brand.

Guinness x JW Anderson ready-to-wear capsule collection Credits: Guinness x JW Anderson

There are also jersey sweatshirts embellished with pearls to recreate the creamy Guinness head alongside Guinness graphics, including a smiling moon face carved out in the beer head taken from the alcohol brand’s early advertising.

In a statement, Guinness said that Anderson spent time at its brewery in Dublin, exploring the roots of the brand and delving into its archive to create a luxury capsule collection that celebrates the “unrivalled craft and vibrancy that runs through the heart of both brands”.

Guinness x JW Anderson ready-to-wear capsule collection Credits: Guinness x JW Anderson

Commenting on the collaboration, Anderson said: “I’ve always been obsessed by Guinness and their brand. I think they are still today one of the greatest advertisers and I liked this idea of using their amazing graphics.

“There is something about the way in which marketing was used - especially at the turn of the century and how Guinness really pioneered (and still do) how we look and approach the art of branding. I’ve always wanted to be able to show some of it, because in fashion we think we are so radical but actually they were way before all of that.”

Stephen O’Kelly, global brand director at Guinness, added: “We’ve been fans of Jonathan’s work for years and have followed his career closely. Working with Jonathan and his incredible team in bringing these ideas to life has been a privilege.

“Like Jonathan, Guinness has always seen the world differently, moving beyond life’s limitations and expectations to make a brighter world. Both Irish descendants with a distinctive imprint on global culture, this collaboration is a symbol of what’s possible and a promise of more to come.”

Guinness x JW Anderson ready-to-wear capsule collection Credits: Guinness x JW Anderson

Guinness previously collaborated with British fashion brand Labrum London on a summer capsule collection featuring a one-of-a-kind print across apparel and accessories inspired by Labrum founder Foday Dambuya’s memories in Sierra Leone’s capital city, Freetown.