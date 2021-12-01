Kappa collaborates with Palace

Italian sportswear label Kappa has unveiled a new collaboration with British skateboarding brand Palace, which celebrates timeless Italian street style, 1990s British football culture and skateboarding culture.

The Kappa Palace collection launches on December 3 with a series of jerseys, tracksuits, caps and accessories, inspired by the Italian sportswear brands archive in Turin, filled with hundreds of kits worn by Kappa-sponsored teams over the past 30 years.

Highlights from the collaboration include a 90’s fit crinkle effect long jacket in technical nylon with the Maxi Kappa logo on the shoulders and Palace’s reworked “banda’’ on the sleeves. While the iconic Kappa 222 Banda tracksuit in polytricot, has been reinterpreted with a playful new Palace Kappa logo.

Image: courtesy of Kappa Palace

The collection also includes T-shirts with Raglan sleeves, inspired by iconic soccer jerseys in blue, yellow, pink, and black, and a soccer boot bag with the Kappa and Palace logos in rubber.

The Kappa Palace collection will be available at Palace stores in London, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo, as well as Dover Street Market in London and Los Angeles, and online at palaceskateboards.com from 11am on December 3.

Image: courtesy of Kappa Palace

Image: courtesy of Kappa Palace

Image: courtesy of Kappa Palace

Image: courtesy of Kappa Palace