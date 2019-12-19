Karl Lagerfeld label pledges to go fur-free

Karl Lagerfeld has said goodbye to fur. PETA announced this week that the luxury fashion label has agreed to ban the use of fur in its products, along with the rest of its sibling-companies.

The entire AM Retail Group, which owns Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass & Co., Calvin Klein Performance, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and DKNY stores, will go entirely fur-free. DKNY has announced almost two years ago it would cease the use of fur.

PETA said that the decision was a result of its ongoing campaign to convince the brands to ditch fur. The group's supporters first reached out to Karl Lagerfeld in 1995 to persuade him to stop using fur in any of his designs. The late fashion designer had designed for Fendi and Chanel. The latter dropped fur prior to Lagerfeld's death.