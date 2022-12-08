Karl Lagerfeld launches new jeans brand for Gen Z shoppers

Karl Lagerfeld has introduced a new jeans brand to its assortment, with products directed at the Gen Z consumer group.

With its debut spring 2023 spring collection, ‘Karl Lagerfeld Jeans’ aims to celebrate individuality and self-expression, with styles that the brand said have been made from “more sustainable fabrics and manufacturing techniques”.

According to the company, 90 percent of the Jeans line carry the Karl Cares handtag, which states that the product contains at least 50 percent more sustainable materials.

This includes organic cotton fibres that have been produced without the use of toxic chemicals and recycled polyester that utilise post-consumer waste.

The collection itself is being designed by a dedicated new design and product team overseen by the house’s design director, Hun Kim.

Karl Lagerfeld Jeans spring 2023. Image: Karl Lagerfeld

Pieces include skinny, straight and relaxed fit denim, alongside denim jackets and layering essentials.

Its creation looks to tap into the digital native generation, with the company set to embark on a series of online, offline and phygital experiences to connect with this customer base.

User-generated content, social media activations and influencer marketing strategies will be implemented in a bid to encourage young creators to join the brand’s conversation.

Speaking on the launch, Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld, said in a release: “As the world of Karl Lagerfeld continues to expand, we’re excited to grow our portfolio with the launch of Karl Lagerfeld Jeans.

““Not only did Karl wear denim on most days — he also had the lifelong vision to connect with younger generations and inspire a constant reinvention of art and culture.”

The line is available through select digital partners and via the Karl Lagerfeld e-commerce website.