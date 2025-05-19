Kids’ denim: Everyday heroes with style and substance

Casual, but not random: The new denim generation for children is defined by clean lines, thoughtful cuts, and materials with integrity. Slim fits are experiencing a stylish revival, complemented by structured silhouettes that prioritize comfort and freedom of movement. Every detail, from the wash to the waistband, bears its own signature. The trend? Fashion with substance that doesn’t need to shout to stand out, and which convinces through real relevance in retail.

Shift in silhouettes: Slim is back

Kids’ jeans are becoming slimmer again. “Especially for boys, the trend is clearly moving back toward narrower fits: ‘Straight’ and ‘Slim’ are currently in much higher demand,” explains Uwe Boser, Vingino Country Manager DACH/EE, in conversation with FashionUnited. While the baggy fit remains a limited trend among girls, more tailored and grown-up silhouettes are becoming increasingly visible here too, for example, clearly cut straight legs or wide-leg styles with a higher rise. Vingino is responding to this shift with a finely tuned silhouette portfolio: from Apache (Skinny) to Diego (Slim), Baggio (Regular), and Giulia (Wide Leg). All models come with adjustable waistbands and are made from a functional fabric blend that combines freedom of movement with wearing comfort.

Credits: Vingino

Washes that work

There’s also a renewed clarity in terms of denim washes. While heavily “destroyed” styles are increasingly disappearing from the product range, medium and light washes with a subtle used aesthetic now dominate the look. Mid Blue, Cruziale Blue, Grey Stone, and Old Vintage take center stage. These neutral tones are easy to pair with seasonal tops, blazers, or sportswear and strengthen the role of denim as a versatile styling piece. For retailers, this means reduced seasonality, longer placement potential on the sales floor, and better mix-and-match compatibility within collections.

Materials with integrity: Recycled fibers as standard

Beyond fit and look, Vingino impresses with a responsible material approach. All denim models in the Never-Out-of-Stock (NOS) program contain at least 20 percent post-consumer cotton, fibers sourced from textiles previously used by consumers, combined with recycled polyester and elastane. “Stretch has become an essential feature. Without it, jeans are barely competitive in everyday wear,” says Boser. Depending on the model, the cotton content lies between 50 and 57 percent. This ensures breathability, durability, and comfort: robust enough for daily adventures, flexible enough for long school days.

Credits: Vingino

Reliable supply meets brand identity and local service

With its recently expanded NOS program, Vingino provides retailers with a strategic product tool that combines efficiency and brand impact. Eleven denim styles, each available in multiple washes, plus denim jackets, shorts, sweats, T-shirts, socks, and underwear, are available at all times. Retailers benefit from stock-backed availability, helping avoid assortment gaps and minimize inventory risks. Especially well thought out: Each style is marked with its own “Icon,” visible through the new red Vingino branding on the back pocket and consistent model labeling. “Our goal was to make Vingino instantly recognizable, with a clear copyright identity and strong brand visibility,” says Boser.

Credits: Vingino

Another unique selling point in the kidswear segment is Vingino’s five-year warranty on all jeans. It applies to purchases made via the company’s own webshop or through authorized retailers, covering manufacturing and workmanship defects as well as damage from normal wear. Repairs are carried out by certified tailors, with costs covered by Vingino. This sends a clear message: quality is non-negotiable.

At the same time, Vingino continues to strengthen its regional presence in the DACH market. On May 1, a new showroom opened at the Euromoda fashion center in Neuss, North Rhine-Westphalia. Tony Saysay, newly appointed sales representative for North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, and Hesse, joins the team and will be available on-site to provide retailers with advice, product samples, and expert support.