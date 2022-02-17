Komrads launches sneakers made of Ocean plastic

Komrads founders Mark & Greet are world lovers and sneaker addicts. But most of all, caring parents. That is why Komrads as a brand, is devoted to help our future generations to protect and grow a more liveable planet. With less waste and more fun.

Picture: Komrads ad campaign, courtesy of the brand

Did you know every year 12 million tons of plastic is dumped into our oceans?

The global volume of plastic waste continues to grow, and some of the biggest producers don’t manage their waste effectively: over 300 million tons of plastic are produced every year for use in a wide variety of applications. At least 12 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans every year, and make up 80% of all marine debris from surface waters to deep-sea sediments.

Plastic pollution threatens food safety and quality, human health, coastal tourism, and contributes to climate change.

Komrads wants to tackle this problem: that’s why we introduce our brand new OCNS oceanscollection. Sneakers made of ocean plastic.

Picture: Komrads ad campaign, courtesy of the brand

The SeaqualR initiative is a community of individuals, organizations and companies working together to help clean our oceans, raise awareness of the issue of marine litter and highlight those helping to fight it. SeaqualR is one of the most certified, earth friendly fibers in the world. It’s high quality recycled polyester yarn made from recycled materials including post-consumer plastic bottles and plastic captured from the sea, that's why it contributes to preserving natural resources and reducing the waste in the planet’s water.

The sole is made from recycled rubber and the upper & lining of the sneakers are made of Seaqual Yarn.

Style and sustainable have never been a better match!

Find out more about our different collections, APL sneakers made out of apples and ICNS sneakers made out of recycled cotton and get in touch.

Join our dream for a better tomorrow!

Picture: Komrads ad campaign, courtesy of the brand