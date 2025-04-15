Ksubi unveils capsule collection with Mowalola

Australian fashion brand Ksubi has unveiled a capsule collection with Nigerian-born London-based designer Mowalola.

The nine-piece unisex collection blends Ksubi’s signature denim with Mowalola’s fearless approach to design to offer a “bold take” on their shared connection to the Y2K era, including heavy distressing, bespoke cheetah print patterns and a Doberman motif.

Highlights include Mowalola’s signature oversized fit bomber jacket, which has been developed in premium denim with a cheetah print and shredded, laddered distressing detailing to the back and sleeves, alongside low-rise, cheeky cut hot shorts with overhanging back patch pocket detailing, graphic cropped T-shirts and hoodies, and mid-rise, exaggerated oversized track pants.

Ksubi x Mowalola collection Credits: Ksubi

Other key looks include ultra-low-rise jeans inspired by Ksubi’s early 2000s archives with custom cheetah print placed on the front and back legs and mid-rise relaxed straight-fit jeans crafted from premium rigid denim with a custom cheetah print and an enzyme washing.

There is also a boxy-fit polo shirt emblazoned with a custom Doberman motif on the front and MW branding print on the back.

Ksubi x Mowalola collection Credits: Ksubi

Commenting on the collaboration, Pip Edwards, creative director at Ksubi, said in a statement: "As the vanguard of today's leading designers, Mowalola was at the top of our list of who we wanted to collaborate next with. As a brand that welcomes controversy with open arms, Mowa's provocative approach to design and creativity was too tempting to ignore.

“When we started to bring our world's and iconic styles together it soon became clear we were on the cusp of something very exciting. Seeing the brand through Mowa's lens and vice versa enabled us to push boundaries even further and achieve a collection that truly embodies the defiant spirits of both brands."

The Ksubi x Mowalola collection will be available from Ksubi.com, Mowalola.com, and Ksubi stores in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Sydney, and Melbourne, alongside select boutiques globally. For UK fans, Selfridges London is the exclusive retail partner.