L’Oreal to provide Amazon with technology for virtual try-ons

More and more beauty brands are taking advantage of the front-facing cameras on smartphones. Now, Amazon is taking part.

According to Reuters, L’Oreal’s virtual reality business, ModiFace, is providing its augmented reality technology — which allows consumers to try on products ­— to Amazon. Customers of the online retail giant will now be able to virtually test out lipsticks using videos and photos on their mobile phones.

While the contract allows shoppers to test out brands such as Lancome and Maybelline in addition to L’Oreal’s brands, the technology is currently limited to lipsticks right now. The new service will launch in the U.S. and Japan come mid-2019.

As a part of its investment in technology, L’Oreal bought Canadian company ModiFace in 2018, to develop smart sensory brushes that help consumers visualize different makeup and hairstyles on their faces. Since buying the brand, L’Oreal has pushed its online sales further with a number of their brands such as Urban Decay and NYX.