Lacoste launches "Olympic Heritage" collection ahead of Paris summer Olympics

Lacoste has unveiled a new capsule collection that pays tribute to the 1924 Paris Games ahead of the 2024 summer Olympic Games.

Named “Olympic Heritage,” the collection sees French sport and fashion brand reimagine the graphic heritage of the historic games that took place a century ago, reinterpreting vintage styles across apparel and accessories for a new contemporary range.

Lacoste Paris 1924 Olympic Heritage collection Credits: Lacoste

Consisting of polo shirts, caps, jackets and more, the collection aims to embody the spirit of ‘sportsmanship and French elegance,’ while encapsulating shared values between the brand and the Olympics, like boldness, fair play, and authenticity.

Designed for men and women of all ages, the Paris 1924 Olympic Heritage collection is currently available for sale online on Lacoste's digital flagship and on the Olympic Shop as well as in-store at Lacoste Arena, the brand's flagship store located in the center of Champs-Elysées, as well as in the Marais boutique in Paris, on rue Vieille du Temple.

Lacoste Paris 1924 Olympic Heritage collection Credits: Lacoste

To celebrate the collection launch and the upcoming Olympic games, all Lacoste stores in the Paris region and in the host cities of the events will also feature pieces from the collection. Lastly, Lacoste will open an exclusive "Paris 1924" pop-up store at Charles de Gaulle Airport, Terminal 2E, Gate M on August 1 which will run for one month.