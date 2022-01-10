Lacoste name KJ Apa as brand ambassador

Actor and musician KJ Apa has been named the new face of Lacoste and will be mainly front the Crocodile brand’s underwear category.

The New Zealand-born actor, best known for playing Archie Andrews in the TV show Riverdale, will represent Lacoste for two years and star in the brand’s campaign film in autumn 2022.

In a short statement, Lacoste said that Apa was chosen to represent the brand due to “shared values, creativity and energy,” as the brand looks to reinforce its dominance in the underwear category.

Image: Lacoste

Commenting on his new role, Apa said: “I’ve always loved the versatility of Lacoste, which is the perfect combination of fashion and sport.”

Lacoste first launched its underwear collection in 1966 and has reinvented its pieces to more modern materials that are in tune with the times that offer comfort and freedom of movement.

The sportswear brand added that the underwear category represents a “very strong growth potential,” and is at the heart of Lacoste’s ambitions to offer a complete silhouette.