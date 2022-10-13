Lee Jeans to launch kidswear in the UK

Heritage denim brand Lee Jeans is to launch kidswear for the first time in the UK for autumn/winter 2022.

Produced under license by Brand Machine Group (BMG), Lee Jeans will introduce a collection for boys for autumn/winter 2022, followed by a range for girls in spring/summer 2023, covering the ages of 3 – 16 years old.

The pieces will be inspired by Lee Jeans’ “signature styles” with washes such as classic indigo and darker shades, described by the brand as “timeless bestsellers”. While fits will include a mix of slim, straight, loose and relaxed styles. The denim will also feature key details such as branded rivets, shank finishings and the Lee Jeans back patch.

The kidswear collection will also feature essential denim items including a Western denim shirt and denim jacket.

In addition, there will be trend-led pieces from carpenter jeans and trousers to workwear-inspired heavy brushed twill checked shirting, alongside T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts that will have denim look fabrications, outerwear and accessories.

Tom Duncan, brand director at BMG, said in a statement: “We wanted to work in denim and to partner with an originator such as Lee is exceptional. The brand's pioneering spirit and youthful energy matches the group's commitment to work with only the best within the sector.”

Retail prices will range from 16 to 80 pounds and will be available to shop in the UK at Portofino Kids, Zalando, and Boozt, as well as in Lee stores throughout Poland.