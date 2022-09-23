LFW: 6 Tributes to the Queen

With the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II happening just days before London Fashion Week, designers used their showcase to pay tributes to the late monarch . This ranged from holding minute silences to dedicating their SS23 collections, as well as taking inspiration from the Queen’s love of bright colours and including all-black looks as solemn tributes.

Richard Quinn

Image: Richard Quinn SS23, Backstage by Eeva Rinne, British Fashion Council

Richard Quinn, the first recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, closed out London Fashion Week by dedicating his collection to the Queen with a series of all-black looks to open his catwalk show. Many of the looks were inspired by the Queen’s signature style including headscarves, belted coats and Norman Hartnell-inspired embellished gowns, as well as traditional mourning veils and regal crowns.

JW Anderson

Image: JW Anderson

Returning to London Fashion Week for SS23, Jonathan Anderson ended his catwalk event in a London casino arcade with a simple black T-shirt dress that read: “Her Majesty The Queen, 1926-2022, Thank you.”

Erdem

Image: Erdem SS23 by Jason Lloyd Evans

Erdem showcased an art restoration inspired SS23 collection at the British Museum and included a series of veiled black and white looks that evoked mourning dress.

Halpern

Image: Halpern

Halpern opened its SS23 show with a beautiful and silent tribute to the Queen, with a model walking down the catwalk in a periwinkle blue cape, complete with a mint headscarf, inspired by an outfit that Her Majesty wore to the Opera.

In the show notes, designer Michael Halpern, said: “This year, I will be receiving British citizenship. I came here for my education at Central Saint Martins in 2017. Ever since, I have called this country home. I have been welcomed here with open arms in ways I could never have anticipated. For my spring-summer 2023 show, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the UK and honour the Queen.”

S.S. Daley

Image: S.S. Daley

At S.S. Daley’s show , the designer started proceedings with the sombre sound of tolling bells and a funeral-like procession of black and white looks with the diverse cast from the National Youth Theatre holding candles.

Daniel w. Fletcher

Image: Daniel w. Fletcher by Chris Yates