LFW Men’s: Christopher Raeburn marks 10 years

Christopher Raeburn put greater emphasis on sustainable fashion in his autumn/winter 2019 collection to mark his ten years in fashion during London Fashion Week Men’s.

Raeburn, who has always been known for his ‘Remade, Reduced, Recycled’ design ethos, was inspired by iconic pieces from the past ten years, which showcase his use of creating pieces constructed using deadstock materials and waste fabrics, as he amps up his sustainable message to do more to further close the loop as part of the brand’s next chapter.

On the show notes the designer states: “We’re proud of our ten years in business – it’s been a challenging journey but one that has allowed us to build a manifesto for change; a constantly evolving brief to push ourselves forward. Those ten years have seen our industry wake up to its responsibilities; Plastic waste, Blue Planet Two and UN Climate Change reports are shaking us from our weary slumber. We need to evolve or die.

“As our activities and team at Raeburn grow we put into writing our obligation to make good choices, to do the right thing, and to continue to challenge and disrupt. We’ll be thinking twice as a business before acting and we ask our community to do the same; even small steps will help and it’s important we all work together.”

Key highlights included Raeburn’s typhoon suits reconstructed via the Raeburn Cut n’ Shut patchwork technique to create a parka with matching trouser, while German safety jackets were remodelled into a parka and bomber jacket, inspired by the silhouettes of the iconic Raft Parka and Nomex Bomber.

Transit blankets, universally used for protection, and made of a robust multi-layered recycled wool mix, were reworked to create a reversible field jacket and women’s parka, while parachutes, a signature of Raeburn’s utilitarian aesthetic were used on numerous pieces including an anorak, culottes, shirt and t-shirt.

In addition as part of the brand’s commitment to zero waste in its production, off-cuts from the collection have been shredded and recycled into a fill and given new life as protective padding and used in the see-through puffer. While knitwear has been created from a blend of cashmere and recycled yarn and the brand has broadened its range of organic cotton jersey.

The brand has also stated that it is “significantly” reducing the amount of labelling used to make pieces fully biodegradable by developing branded velcro patches in partnership with Avery Dennison RBIS.

The British designer, who was appointed as global creative director at Timberland last year , also presented the next instalment of Timberland x Raeburn pieces across menswear, womenswear, accessories and footwear.

The collection presented original Timberland silhouettes, including the Weatherbreaker Jacket, reinterpreted using Raeburn materials such as decommissioned British military parachutes. And for the first time ever, pieces from the catwalk, including footwear and bags have been replicated in recycled PET, including Timberland’s proprietary ReBotl material and organic cotton, and these are due to launch in October 2019.

Images: courtesy of Christopher Raeburn