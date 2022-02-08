Little Riley Studio launches rental clothing for babies and toddlers with Bundlee

Little Riley Studio has partnered with rental platform Bundlee, the UK’s first rental service for baby and toddler clothing, to offer parents the option to rent its pieces as it looks to provide a sustainable circular solution for children's clothing.

The gender-neutral brand for kids was launched last year by Riley Studio due to the lack of responsible clothing for babies and toddlers to offer comfy basics from 12 months through to 5 years that are kind on the skin and planet.

By joining the rental revolution, Little Riley Studio adds that it can give customers a more environmentally conscious and cost-effective option, while also extending the longevity of each piece.

“We are delighted to be joining Bundlee in pursuing our shared goal of making children’s clothing more sustainable,” explained Little Riley Studio in a statement. “Rental is something that makes perfect sense for young ones and we’re excited to add Bundlee’s rental platform to our website. It’s never too early to start thinking about reducing your impact, we hope this sets little sprouts off on the right path.”

Image: Little Riley Studio

Eve Kekeh, founder of Bundlee, added: “71 percent of parents say they became more concerned about sustainability after having a child yet becoming a parent makes your household 25 percent less environmentally friendly.

“Partnering with pioneering brands in the sustainable landscape like Little Riley Studio, allows us to reach a wider community of eco-conscious, and often time-poor parents, giving them access to a simple, circular solution for their children's clothes, delivered directly to their door as they grow.”

Little Riley Studio is available to rent on Bundlee, alongside Patagonia, Mini Rodini, and Mori, With a bundle of 15 designer pieces costing 39 pounds per month.