Louis Vuitton launches sustainable sneaker

French fashion house Louis Vuitton has released a new sustainable unisex sneaker designed by its creative director Virgil Abloh, who passed away at the end of November last year.

It is a new version of the LV trainer made from 90 percent recycled and organic materials that “blends creativity, sustainability and eco-design, with its utterly graphic silhouette,” according to the brand.

Image: Louis Vuitton

The sole is made of 94 percent recycled polyurethane, according to Louis Vuitton “with unchanged efficiency in terms of bounce, cushion and foot support”. The inner pads are made of recycled cotton and the insole is made of fully recycled polyurethane. The upper is made from a blend of recycled polyester and a corn-based plastic material. The laces are made from used plastic, the tongue from recycled polyester and the eyelets contain 91 percent regenerated polyurethane.

The packaging is also environmentally friendly: the shoe box is made entirely from recycled and recyclable cardboard and can be converted into a bag with a built-in handle. This saves up to 70 percent of material to minimise the environmental impact during transport and storage. The cardboard was printed with vegetable-based inks. A felt shoe bag made of Tencel - renewable fibres from sustainably managed forests - further protects the sneaker.

Image: Louis Vuitton

The LV trainer is available in three colour variations (white with green, red or black) and is decorated with the house’s signature Sustainable Development logo and monogrammed flowers on the outer sole and “#54” on the back. Sizes range from 4 to 15.5.

“A newcomer to the Louis Vuitton collection and the embodiment of the Maison’s innovative spirit, this unprecedented model created by Virgil Abloh marks a new chapter in eco-design. Manufactured in the Louis Vuitton workshop in Fiesso d’Artico, Italy, using a highly complex process, the sneakers blend eco-design with fine craftsmanship, in accordance with the codes of circular creativity,” states the fashion house in a press release.

The LV Trainer is available in white with green accents at select Louis Vuitton shops worldwide and via the official website, and in red and black from September. No details were given regarding the price.