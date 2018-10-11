Louis Vuitton recipient of Positive Luxury award

Louis Vuitton has been awarded the Butterfly Mark by Positive Luxury for excellence across areas of innovation, social and environmental practices, governance, and philanthropy.

Positive Luxury’s mission is to inspire people to buy better and influence brands to do better. The company awards the Butterfly Mark to luxury brands that are committed to sustainability, helping consumers shop with confidence.

Since 1854, when Louis Vuitton was founded, the brand has continually embraced the notions of innovation, collaboration and daring, challenging the boundaries between craftsmanship, art and design.

“Great design, sustainability and a great business do go hand in hand,” said Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke in a statement, describing how sustainability is integral to its business.

Founded in 2011, Positive Luxury celebrates brands that act with a deep respect for our world and generations to come. They provide transparency through the interactive Butterfly Mark, showcasing luxury brands who are proactively taking the lead on sustainability.

Luxury brands can have a positive impact on the world

To be awarded the Butterfly Mark and be part of the Positive Luxury community, a brand must make a positive impact on people and the planet. The assessment ensures they go beyond achieving a minimum sustainable business standard that is compliant with international law and best practice principles. The assessment evaluates companies across five criteria, which include governance, social framework, innovation, philanthropy, and environmental framework.

The Butterfly Mark originates from the success story of the Large British Blue Butterfly. This species was extinct in Britain in 1979, yet was brought back to the natural world due to the dedication of multiple organisations and individuals.

Today, the story of the Large Blue Butterfly is known as the most successful insect reintroduction in the world.

This story was told to co-founder and CEO Diana Verde Nieto by Sir David Attenborough in 2010, when she had the honour of presenting him with his Lifetime Achievement Award. It inspired her to consider how if everyone put our minds together, together we can reverse the negative impact we are having on our planet’s resources.

Photo credit: Positive Luxury website