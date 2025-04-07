Louis Vuitton turns egg bag into a chocolate Easter egg

French fashion house Louis Vuitton has teamed up with pastry chef Maxime Frédéric to launch a range of Easter chocolates, including an Easter egg inspired by a bag designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of the women's collections.

The iconic Egg bag from the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2019 collection has been transformed into chocolate for the first time, complete with LV monogram detailing, leather-look handles, and zipper pulls.

Louis Vuitton ‘Chocolate Egg Bag’ Credits: Louis Vuitton

The bag’s shell is made from 70 percent dark chocolate, while the zipper pulls and handles are made from 40 percent milk chocolate. Inside, the centre of the egg features a 40 percent milk chocolate bar with a hazelnut gianduja centre.

The limited-edition edible version of the egg bag is available for 225 euros.

Louis Vuitton ‘Chocolate Egg Bag’ Credits: Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton Easter collection also reimagines the traditional Easter egg through three recipes - two dark chocolate and one milk chocolate, available in three-piece or six-piece boxes.

The dark chocolate eggs are filled with either a raspberry caramel coupled with pistachio praline or a duo of creamy caramel with blue vanilla from Réunion Island and crunchy buckwheat gianduja. Milk chocolate lovers can enjoy an egg with a creamy caramel centre with Tahitian vanilla and hazelnut praline. A set of three eggs retails for 40 euros, while six costs 70 euros.