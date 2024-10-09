Lucky Brand unveils collaboration with Cole Hauser

American denim and lifestyle brand Lucky Brand has unveiled a western-inspired apparel collection with Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser.

The collection marks an extension of Lucky’s relationship with Hauser, who was named the face of the brand in November 2023 and draws inspiration from the actor’s connection to the outdoors and his love for durable yet comfortable apparel.

Lucky Brand x Cole Hauser collection campaign image Credits: Lucky Brand

The Lucky Brand x Cole Hauser collection launches on October 10 in time for the final season debut of Yellowstone and will appear on the show.

The 20-piece range is imbued with utilitarian features and Hauser’s personal style while reflecting Lucky Brand’s signature reinterpretations of classic Americana with jeans, flannel shirts, a sherpa-lined denim jacket, and slogan T-shirts.

Lucky Brand x Cole Hauser collection Credits: Lucky Brand

Commenting on the collaboration, Hauser said in a statement: “I’ve been a fan of Lucky Brand since 1990. I firmly believe that what you wear should tell a story about who you are. That’s the spirit behind every piece in this collection. I wanted to reflect the grit and authenticity of the American West but also offer modern versatility for everyday use.”

The collection will be available at luckybrand.com, Dillard’s and Macy’s from October 10. Prices will range from 39 to 499 US dollars in sizes S-XXL.

Lucky Brand x Cole Hauser collection Credits: Lucky Brand