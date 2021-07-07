Lululemon to add Mylo yoga accessories

Lululemon has unveiled the world’s first yoga accessories made from Mylo material as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and the use of innovative materials.

The yoga collection features a yoga mat and two bags, made entirely from Mylo, a vegan, sustainable, animal-free leather alternative made from mycelium, developed by California-based Bolt Threads.

Available to purchase in early 2022, the yoga mat is an updated, sustainable alternative to the brand’s ‘Take Form Mat’ and features woven Mylo into varying patterns to complement the placement of hands and feet during a yoga practice.

The mat is complemented by two bags featuring Mylo material, the Lululemon Meditation and Yoga Mat Bag, and the Lululemon Barrel Duffel Bag with detailed woven handles and braided pulls.

Image: courtesy of Lululemon

Sun Choe, chief product officer at Lululemon, said in a statement: “As a premium athletic brand, having innovative and proprietary fabrics and other materials that help guests feel their best to perform their best is something we’re proud of.

“Sustainable innovation will continue to play a key role in the future of retail and product, and for us, leveraging a material like Mylo demonstrates our commitment to creating a healthier environment through lower-impact products, while also giving us the ability to reimagine iconic pieces in our line through a sustainability lens.”

Lululemon is a founding member of the Mylo consortium of global companies working together to invest in materials innovation and contribute to a more sustainable future.