Lydia Millen launches fashion collection with Karen Millen

YouTube star and influencer Lydia Millen has unveiled her own fashion collection, By Lydia with Karen Millen.

The premium high street brand explained in a statement that Millen, who has previously fronted fashion edits for the retailer, worked with its design team on the collection inspired by her own wardrobe, the Karen Millen archive and the catwalk.

In the design process, Millen took a seasonal view on print, colour and fabric to modernise timeless shapes and silhouettes to offer a collection of versatile separates and investment pieces, added the retailer.

Replicating her own style, the collection features muted, tonal colourways and easy, elegant pieces, including key staples such as the classic cotton shirt, trench coat, and knitwear pieces, to allow her fans and customers of the brand to “build on an existing wardrobe to last a lifetime”.

The retailer explains that there is a “considered focus on flattering, feminine forever pieces” evocative of Millen’s own signature style. Knitwear pieces are “classic with a twist,” while tailoring emphasises the waist and silhouette with the placement of buttons, pleats, buckles and belts, and dresses feature floral bloom print on soft cream and black bases.

Key pieces include iterations of the classic cotton shirt finished with broderie, ruffles and asymmetric details, a reversible quilted trench coat, a textured paisley print dress with lace detailing, a leather multi-stitch popper mini skirt, a tailored denim dress with batwing sleeves, and a camel-coloured compact stretch contrast sleeve A-line dress.

By Lydia exclusively at Karen Millen launches on February 4. Prices range from 89 to 629 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Karen Millen